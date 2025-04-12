AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.86.

Shares of AN stock opened at $167.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.10. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $198.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

