Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.61 and last traded at C$5.71. Approximately 326,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 561,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.99.

ACB has been the topic of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$324.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 13,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total transaction of C$124,524.32.

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

