AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stake Decreased by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 86,478 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of AtriCure worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 1,337.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in AtriCure by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 855.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27.

In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $232,532.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,603.36. This trade represents a 25.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

