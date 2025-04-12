Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,098 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 40.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 560,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,788,000 after acquiring an additional 73,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $151.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $157.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.15.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

