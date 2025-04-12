ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and traded as low as $13.45. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 337,229 shares traded.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.1387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

