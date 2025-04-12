Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading 24.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 24.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 2,539,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,276,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research report on Friday.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

About Ascot Resources

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

