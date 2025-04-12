Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Up 9.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shot up 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,171,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,258,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research note on Friday.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

About Ascot Resources

The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

