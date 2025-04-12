Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 327776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Asahi Kasei Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.85%.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.