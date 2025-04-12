ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 6211381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -669.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Hain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $45,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,749.51. This represents a 26.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 300.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 93,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 29,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,807,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 449,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Further Reading

