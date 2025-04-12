Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Trading 4.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.12. 405,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 627,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Aris Mining Trading Up 3.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $917.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.00 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aris Mining by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,581,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,037,000 after buying an additional 2,245,775 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Aris Mining by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,687,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 751,473 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aris Mining by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 55,917 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Aris Mining by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,088,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 219,810 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Aris Mining by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 117,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

