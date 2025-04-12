Argent Trust Co Sells 31 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $560.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $572.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.98. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.73.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

