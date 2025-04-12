Argent Trust Co Sells 25,605 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,605 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 555.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 461.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:LEG opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -5.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

