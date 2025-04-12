Argent Trust Co Sells 18,782 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,838 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,782 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

