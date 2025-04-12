Argent Trust Co Purchases 2,064 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Toro were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Toro by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTC. Northland Capmk raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

