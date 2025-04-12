Argent Trust Co Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,591,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,472,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,223 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,277,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,593,000 after buying an additional 679,856 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,763,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of IR opened at $73.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.96.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ingersoll Rand

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.