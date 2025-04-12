Argent Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,361,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,239,000 after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,194,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $440,476,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $418,617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after acquiring an additional 102,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after acquiring an additional 538,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on CSL
Carlisle Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $348.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.18. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $311.41 and a 12 month high of $481.26.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.
Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
