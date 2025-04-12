Argent Trust Co Boosts Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $156,044,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,387 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 674,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,564,000 after buying an additional 490,187 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,886,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,309,000 after purchasing an additional 471,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,058,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,193,000 after buying an additional 196,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price objective (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

NYSE TTE opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

