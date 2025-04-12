Argent Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,865 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $573,446,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $551,339,000 after buying an additional 3,155,927 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,395,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,205,000 after buying an additional 905,328 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,745,858,000 after buying an additional 778,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,844,000 after acquiring an additional 749,932 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 5.5 %

AEM opened at $117.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average is $89.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.90.

View Our Latest Report on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.