Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,299,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,351,014 shares.The stock last traded at $6.83 and had previously closed at $7.20.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 22,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 506,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 72,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

