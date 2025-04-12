Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 710,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,982,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $102.29 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.53 and a 1-year high of $103.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.42.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

