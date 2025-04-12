Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $243.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

