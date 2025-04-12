APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,059 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SEA by 33.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 33.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE opened at $117.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.73 and a beta of 1.73. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price objective on SEA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

