APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 44,000 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 1,245.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Futu by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 15,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Futu by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.
Futu Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $80.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.31. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $130.88.
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
