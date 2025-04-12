APG Asset Management N.V. Has $6.26 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 177,823 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Albemarle worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,256,294,000 after purchasing an additional 359,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,044,000 after acquiring an additional 53,985 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,192,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after acquiring an additional 320,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,607,000 after acquiring an additional 20,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $85,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $56.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $137.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $86.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.70.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

