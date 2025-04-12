APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 51,607 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 374.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,607 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.20 and a 52-week high of $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.19.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

