APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 22,349 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 288.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,910,000 after acquiring an additional 151,159 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,508.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.71 and its 200-day moving average is $177.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $254.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,514 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. This represents a 2.83 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.