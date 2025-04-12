ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.85 and a beta of 0.49.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $60,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,711.50. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $25,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,914.85. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $191,776. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 842.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

