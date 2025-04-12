Andrew Cheng Sells 30,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,934.52. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $78,001.44.

On Monday, March 10th, Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $1,253,100.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $1,581,900.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $1,647,000.00.

NASDAQ:AKRO traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a current ratio of 17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $58.40.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKRO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

