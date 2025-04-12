Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Trading 7.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 225,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 159,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on Andean Precious Metals from C$2.10 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Andean Precious Metals Trading Up 7.5 %

About Andean Precious Metals

The stock has a market cap of C$135.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.38.

