Analysts Set NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Price Target at $43.33

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several analysts recently commented on NAMS shares. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 1.5 %

NAMS stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $27.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of -0.01.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In related news, Director James N. Topper acquired 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $25,526.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,013,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,775,166.81. The trade was a 0.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $3,055,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $305,550. The trade was a 90.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Free Report

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.