Analysts Set ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Target Price at C$32.79

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.58.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARX shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ARX
ARC Resources Stock Performance
ARC Resources Company Profile
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARC Resources
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.