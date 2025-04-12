Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Lowered by Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.73.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $179.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.90 and its 200-day moving average is $216.04. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,928.04. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,591,600. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

