American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $137.87 and last traded at $138.40. 1,240,699 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,235,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

