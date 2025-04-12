Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Holdings Increased by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Amedisys makes up 5.9% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned 1.84% of Amedisys worth $54,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Amedisys stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $598.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

