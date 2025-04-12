ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Trading Up 5.8% – Still a Buy?

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $29.10. Approximately 2,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65. The company has a market cap of $35.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.90.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.