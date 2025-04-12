Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Purchased by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 982,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,061 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.69% of Alphatec worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 973.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 33,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $365,317.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 668,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,020.91. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 27,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $315,434.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 867,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,608.73. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,083 shares of company stock worth $3,825,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.20. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Alphatec

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.