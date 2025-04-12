Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) was up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 3,077,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 1,331,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Alphamin Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$735.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.98.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.