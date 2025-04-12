Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Up 20% – Here’s Why

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) rose 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 2,503,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,328,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$735.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69.

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

