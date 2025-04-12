Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.84. 1,717,329 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,351,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Alphamin Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The company has a market cap of C$735.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

