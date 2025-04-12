Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,024 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Antero Midstream worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $62,578,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,031,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after buying an additional 579,191 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $6,977,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $5,722,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,549,000 after acquiring an additional 251,987 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.2 %

Antero Midstream stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

