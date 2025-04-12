Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.86 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Casella Waste Systems worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,110,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,555,000 after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,644,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after buying an additional 190,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,393,000 after buying an additional 109,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,058,000 after acquiring an additional 75,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 871,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $116.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.35 and its 200-day moving average is $107.55.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

