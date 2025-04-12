Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Shares Up 4.4% – Here’s Why

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.33 and last traded at $29.73. 63,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 53,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $281.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33.

Get Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

About Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.