Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stake Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.31% of Alarm.com worth $69,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $86,175.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,148.21. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $200,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,875. This trade represents a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,921 shares of company stock worth $338,727 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $51.37 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

