Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and traded as low as $38.01. Airbus shares last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 428,954 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EADSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Airbus Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Airbus had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbus SE will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3871 per share. This is a boost from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

