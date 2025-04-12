Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 10,221 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.09% of Magnite worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.27.

Magnite Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MGNI opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Rossman sold 149,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $2,917,754.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,643.20. This represents a 40.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 18,693 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,580. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,855. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnite Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

