Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $2.11 Million in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $40.51 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $629.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

