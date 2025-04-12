Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,460,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 470.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 114,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $6,007,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,288,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,469,000 after buying an additional 92,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,626,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE MAIN opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $63.32.
Main Street Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 51.37%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $6,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,357,636.55. This represents a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,805,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,182 shares in the company, valued at $21,895,415.10. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.
Main Street Capital Company Profile
Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.
