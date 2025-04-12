Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 8,457 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

PRCT opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.07. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $103.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.09.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $41,824.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,966.46. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $312,403.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,374.20. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,455 shares of company stock worth $368,322. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

