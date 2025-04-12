Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 3,138 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,342 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 5,976.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,463,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,008,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,572,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,460,000 after buying an additional 1,401,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 290.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,080,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after buying an additional 803,780 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $144.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average of $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In related news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $8,435,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,086.28. This trade represents a 37.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 441,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $53,965,221.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,981,670.76. This trade represents a 45.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 934,381 shares of company stock valued at $116,673,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLS. CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Celestica in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

