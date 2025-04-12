Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,984 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $49.26 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $45.46 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.59.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

